Cape Girardeau child suffers burns from 'fire challenge,' warns others of dangers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Imagine your child putting rubbing alcohol on his or her skin then lighting it on fire, all for the sake of having a video to show off on social media. It's called the fire challenge and it's happening here in the Heartland.

One 12 year-old Cape Girardeau girl has painful burns that landed her in the hospital after participating in the fire challenge. With her mom's permission, she now wants you to know that the challenge just isn't worth the risk.

Daisy Schumer and Danielle Carter have seen lots of fire challenge videos on Facebook and YouTube.

"They poured alcohol on them and then they lit the lighter,” Schumer said.

"You just see people light themselves on fire," Carter said.

While it may look harmless in some cases, Daisy found out for herself that the stunt is very dangerous.

"This person poured the perfume on my stomach and then I told her to stop and then she lit the lighter and I was rolling on the ground trying to get it out and it burned my back,” Schumer said.

Schumer says her summer has changed from playful to painful. She's all bandaged up and now there's lots she can't do.

"[I can’t] go outside, [go] swimming," Schumer said.

Now, firefighters are warning parents that this challenge is growing.

"These kids are starting to challenge themselves more and more in a very dangerous way,” Battalion Chief Mark Starnes said.

Starnes says playing with fire should never be for fun.

"We are starting to get more and more people that are confirmed going to the ER and we've had one confirmed death,” Starnes said.

Schumer is warning other kids.

"Don't do it," Schumer said.

Her friends agree - it's just not worth it.

“Don't do it because it can do a lot of things that you don't want it to,” Carter said.

Parents beware, these kids say, there are more dangerous challenges circulating on social media.

"The salt and ice challenge, it burns your skin and then they have a new challenge, the hot chip challenge,” Carter said.

As for Daisy, she says she's learned her lesson.

"If I see a video on there that I might want to try, don't do it,” Schumer said.

The fire challenge can also have legal consequences. Cape Girardeau police say they are conducting an ongoing investigation. The child involved has been summoned to juvenile court.

