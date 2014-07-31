Sikeston officers on scene of assault at counseling center

Department of Public Safety officers are on the scene of an assault at Bootheel Counseling on Thursday evening.



According to Captain James McMillen, they were called to the business when a man started yelling and then pulled out a gun.



He said the suspect was outside when officers arrived and he was arrested.



Captain McMillen said one person was taken to the hospital for a few minor injuries.



