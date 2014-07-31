Cape Giradeau School District updates attendance policy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Giradeau School District updates attendance policy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Public School District says it has updated its attendance procedure for the 2014-2015 school year.

The new measures focus on attendance and outline interventions to assist students.

First of all, the school district is asking parents to verify absences by contacting the school.

And, parents are asked to provide any medical documentation or documentation from an outside agency confirming extenuating circumstances.

According to the district, parents need to submit all formal documentation to the school immediately upon the student’s return.

The District Attendance Procedure says absences are no longer recorded as excused or unexcused. An absence is an absence, and all absences are to be verified by the student’s parent or guardian, according to the district. Students who are absent 10 percent of the current days of attendance are considered chronically absent, according to the district.

According to the school district, tiered interventions will be in place to assist those students.

An attendance review committee at each school will also be in place to prescribe appropriate interventions.

If the interventions are not successful in improving attendance, the district says parents of chronically absent students will be referred to the office of the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration of charges of educational neglect.

The district says if kids are not in school daily, they cannot educate them fully.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

