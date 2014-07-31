Braves get INF-OF Bonifacio, LHP Russell from Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - The contending Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder-outfielder Emilio Bonifacio and left-handed reliever James Russell from the Chicago Cubs for catching prospect Victor Caratini.

The Braves also got cash from the Cubs in Thursday's trade. Neither Bonifacio nor Russell played in the Cubs' 3-1 win over Colorado earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old Bonifacio hit .279 with 18 RBIs and 14 steals in 69 games for the Cubs this season. The 28-year-old Russell went 0-2 with one save and a 3.51 ERA in 44 games.

Atlanta is in the chase for the NL East and the Cubs are last in the NL Central.

The 20-year-old Caratini was hitting .279 with five home runs and 42 RBIs at Class A Rome.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.