Illinois community looks at eliminating plastic bags - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois community looks at eliminating plastic bags

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The ban on plastic bags started in San Francisco, California in select stores.

Earlier this week, Evanston, Illinois took the leap in joining cities like San Francisco after city leaders approved an ordinance barring stores larger than 10,000 square feet from distributing plastic shopping bags.

Environmentalists are applauding the efforts and hope the trend makes its way to the Heartland.

An estimated 500 billion plastic bags are used worldwide every year, 380 billion of those come from the U.S.

It's an inexpensive way to pack your groceries but it's impact to the environment is costly.

"Even if we get two or three a year, that is probably the tip of the iceberg," said Beverly Shofstall, who founded Free Again Wildlife Rehab in Carterville.

Shofstall said she has loved animals since she could walk.

She is currently mother to a raccoons, baby deer, countless squirrels and one bobcat.

"Just about anything that you could find in southern Illinois we've had at one time or another," she said.

She said she's personally seen and cared for a number of animals that have gotten wrapped up in litter, specifically plastic bags.

"Birds hanging from trees caught in plastic. A deer trying to eat a plastic bag," she said.

Shofstall said man is continuing to turn our habitats into an ever increasing danger zone for animals.

Which is why any effort to eliminate the garbage from turning up outdoors is a step in the right direction.

There have been several efforts made in the Heartland to reduce the amount of plastic waste.

Some grocery stores have provided reusable bags for customers, others only offer brown bags.

In the end, Shofstall said in order to dispose of the problem, we must eliminate plastic bags completely.

Chicago approved a partial ban on plastic bags in April that will take effect next year.

Those who are opposed of the ban say some reusable bags can contain lead and bacteria.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly