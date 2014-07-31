IL law allows all school officials to administer EpiPens - Cape Girardeau girl saving lives of man's best friend

After one Illinois community joined other cities in banning plastic bags from select stores, environmentalists hope the idea makes its way to the Heartland.

In this week's I-Team Report, we looked into something called "street creep" and who's responsible for paying for the damages it causes.

Gov. Quinn signed a bill that allows all school officials, not just school nurses, to administer EpiPens.

Good evening,

Coming up on Heartland News, Nichole Cartmell will explain Amendments 5 and 7 of the Missouri Constitution. So, before you head to the polls, check out the details on the "Right to Bear Arms" amendment and the amendment that would increase statewide sales tax to put towards transportation projects.



A new bill signed into Illinois law will allow trained school officials, not just school nurses, to administer EpiPens if a person is believed to be having an anaphylactic reaction. Giacomo Luca will have more on this story coming up on Heartland News.

A Cape Girardeau girl is proving age doesn't set limitations for what you achieve. Mollie Lair talked to the young entrepreneur who is saving the lives of man's best friend. She'll have the story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety was on the scene of an assault at Bootheel Counseling on Thursday evening. According to Captain James McMillen, the suspect was arrested and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Imagine your child putting rubbing alcohol on his or her skin then lighting it on fire, all for the sake of having a video to show off on social media. It's called the fire challenge and it's happening here in the Heartland. Kadee Brousseau talked to a 12-year-old girl from Cape Girardeau who is recovering from painful burns after she participated in the challenge.



Earlier this week Evanston, Illinois joined cities like San Francisco in banning plastic bags from select stores. Allison Twaits talked to environmentalists who say they hope the trend makes its way to the Heartland.



In this week's I-Team Report, Nick Chabarria talked to a Cape Girardeau couple dealing with street creep. It's when a concrete street expands and contracts in different temperatures and actually moves. You can click here for the story.



The Heartland is now home to the newest cutting edge technology for moms and babies facing long hospital stays when little ones need special intensive care. Holly Brantley talked to the first couple to use “Nicview.” She’ll have more on their story on Heartland News at 9.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said two men are now facing multiple counts of possession and distributing child pornography. The investigation is part of “Operation Glass House.”

A man from Belleville, Illinois man has been charged for allegedly inserting needles into packaged meats. The complaint alleges that one customer found a needle in her mouth while eating and another reported being stuck in the hand.

A Missouri man is among the hundreds of Peace Corps volunteers being evacuated from three West African nations affected by the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history.

In other news, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a humanitarian cease-fire to start on Friday morning for 72 hours, the United States and United Nations announced on Thursday.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS