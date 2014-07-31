KY State Police Post 1 trooper retires

The Kentucky State Police Post 1 has honored a retiring trooper.

Sergeant Ryan Dawson was honored July 15, 2014 and Shari Clapp, Post 1 Radio Room Supervisor was honored on July 17, 2014.

Sergeant Dawson began his career with the Kentucky State Police in January, 1998.

He graduated the Kentucky State Police Academy in June, 1998 and was assigned to the Mayfield Post.

-Throughout his career he has had numerous assignments within the agency including --1998-2006 Trooper, Post 1, Mayfield2006-2008 Sergeant, Post 2, Madisonville2008-2014 Sergeant, Post 1, Mayfield-Sergeant Dawson received two, Official Letter of Commendation’s from the State Police Commissioner, during his career.

According to a news release, Trooper Dawson was also awarded a Commissioner’s Commendation for a life saving action while assigned to the Madisonville Post.

During his tenure with the State Police he was selected to be on a humanitarian detail in New Orleans during hurricane Katrina and was sworn in as a Louisiana State Trooper.

Prior to joining the Kentucky State Police Sergeant Dawson worked for the Murray Police Department.

