Murphysboro man accused of possessing child porn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man accused of possessing child porn

Richard J. Taylor (Source: Jackson Co. SO) Richard J. Taylor (Source: Jackson Co. SO)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says two men now face multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The investigation is as part of “Operation Glass House." That is a statewide drive to catch active sex offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

Investigators arrested Dennis J. Henniger, 50, on Thursday at his home in the 100 block of Liberty Street in Rushville.

Henniger was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set Thursday at $300,000.

On Wednesday, Richard J. Taylor, 48, of Murphysboro, Illinois was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his home in the 1500 block of Oak Street.

Taylor was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set Thursday at $750,000.

“Viewing and trading child pornography is not an innocent act but a terrible crime that perpetuates the sexual assault of children,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said. “My office will continue to be relentless in apprehending the worst offenders who trade these horrific videos.”

The two arrests are the 65th and 66th arrests of Madigan’s Operation Glass House.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly