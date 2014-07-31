Murphysboro man accused of possessing child porn

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says two men now face multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The investigation is as part of “Operation Glass House." That is a statewide drive to catch active sex offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

Investigators arrested Dennis J. Henniger, 50, on Thursday at his home in the 100 block of Liberty Street in Rushville.

Henniger was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set Thursday at $300,000.

On Wednesday, Richard J. Taylor, 48, of Murphysboro, Illinois was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his home in the 1500 block of Oak Street.

Taylor was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set Thursday at $750,000.

“Viewing and trading child pornography is not an innocent act but a terrible crime that perpetuates the sexual assault of children,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said. “My office will continue to be relentless in apprehending the worst offenders who trade these horrific videos.”

The two arrests are the 65th and 66th arrests of Madigan’s Operation Glass House.

