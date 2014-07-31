2 arrested in Missouri man's disappearance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two Columbia residents have been arrested in the 2011 disappearance of a central Missouri man, in a case investigators are now calling a homicide.

Thirty-four-year-old Charlie Bell, of Harrisburg, was the subject of a massive search after he was last seen riding his motorcycle on Sept. 15, 2011. His body has never been found.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/WPZojt ) 33-year-old Jennifer R. Freeman and 43-year-old Patrick L. Curl were arrested Wednesday. Both were held Thursday on $300,000 bond on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Online court records did not list attorneys for them.

Sheriff's Detective Tom O'Sullivan says Freeman told investigators this week that Bell was killed at his home and that she and Curl were involved with cleaning the crime scene and disposing of the body.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.