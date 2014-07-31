Western KY teen injured in rollover crash

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in western Kentucky.

Just after 1:30 on Thursday, McCracken County deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in the area of 7850 Lovelaceville Road.

Deputies say a 16-year-old was driving her 2007 Honda Civic Eastbound on Lovelaceville Rd. when she dropped off the shoulder of the road.

She overcorrected causing her to overturn her vehicle in the roadside ditch.

The driver was taken to an area hospital emergency room for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional Ambulance.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.