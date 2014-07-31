Man charged for allegedly inserting needles into packaged meats

A man from Belleville, Illinois has been charged for allegedly inserting needles into packaged meats.



Ronald G. Avers, 68, was charged by criminal complaint on July 30 with seven violations of the Product Packaging Protection Act of 2002, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton.



Avers appeared in federal court in East St. Louis on Thursday, July 31 for an initial appearance.



A detention hearing will be held on August 4.



The complaint alleges that the Federal Bureau of Investigation learned on July 9 from Shop 'n Save that needles had been found in packaged meat products offered for sale.



The store reported seven incidents, all of which were associated with its location on North Belt West Road in Belleville.



The complaint alleges that one customer found a needle in her mouth while eating; another reported being stuck in the hand. In other instances, customers said that they found the needles in purchased meat products but were not injured. On one occasion, an employee detected the presence of a needle in a meat product.



"Shop 'n Save conducted an internal investigation and provided information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation which directly led to the identification of Ronald G. Avers as a suspect," Wigginton said. "I want to assure the public that, while our investigation is ongoing, we do not, at this time, believe that the suspect acted at any other markets or stores, or that he was working with any other persons. I commend the time, money and effort that Shop 'n Save expended in assisting investigators in this case. As a corporate citizen, their assistance to law enforcement was invaluable."



Each violation of the Act carries a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.



The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne M. Garrison.



