U.S. 60 re-opened in Kevil after truck blocked it trying to make turn

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said U.S. 60 is open in the Kevil community of Ballard County, Kentucky.



The road was blocked on Thursday afternoon, July 31 due to an oversize load that was unable to navigate a turn.



It was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 60 (Kentucky Avenue) and Hwy. 473, between the 15 and 16 mile marker.



