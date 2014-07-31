Poplar Bluff names new city manager

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri city council voted Tuesday to hire a new city manager.

He is 41-year-old Heath Kaplan from Muskegan County Michigan

Mayor Angela Pearson says Kaplan is the number one choice of their search committee and the full council.

Pearson says Kaplan has a great financial background and enthusiasm.

She believes Kaplan will bring “great changes” to the city.

She says they are still working on the details of Kaplan's contract, but expect he will start in mid August.

On being the new city manager, Kaplan said:



"I am thankful for the opportunity to become a part of the Poplar Bluff Team. I intend to implement public management that is in line with best practices in the profession. I look forward to learning about the community's priorities and providing a responsive, efficient and friendly government."

