Metropolis shooting suspect identified

The suspect in a Metropolis shooting earlier this month is now behind bars.

Police say the shooting happened back on July 17 in the area of 11th and Vienna Street.

That's where investigators say a 26-year-old man was shot.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Police later identified the gunman as 21-year-old O'Shay Everett.

Authorities found Everett in Lone Oak, Kentucky.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail pending extradition to Massac County.

