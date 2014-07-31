Annual Peach Festival this weekend in Cobden

The 77th Annual Peach Festival will be celebrated in Cobden over the weekend.



Held at the Cobden Community Park Friday and Saturday, the festival will feature a carnival, food, bingo and a queen contest in addition to a lot of other activities for the whole family each day.



Fast Eddie's DJ and Karaoke

Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.

Meet and greet with the 1964 Cobden Appleknockers from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Peach Festival Parade at 4:30 p.m.



Performance by Diamond Dogs

The Union County Museum and General Store will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information, contact the Village of Cobden at 618-893-2425 or visit www.cobdenil.com.



