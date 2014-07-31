2 men wanted after high-speed chase, crash

The search is on for two men wanted in connection with a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.

According to the Mound City Police Department, the chase started in Mound City at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday when an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspects reportedly refused to pull over and instead lead police north on Old Highway 51 to New Highway 51 and into Anna on Route 146.

Union County Deputies say the two men turned off 146 onto Kratzinger Hollow Road, crashing their vehicle near the Blue Boar Restaurant. Deputies say the two men bailed out of the car and fled on foot into the woods.

Officers searched the area extensively, but were unable to locate the suspects. However, a man matching the description of one of the suspects was located and taken to a local hospital Thursday morning.

At this point, the identities of the men are unknown. Deputies say the vehicle was a rental car so the licensing information does not reveal the driver's identity.

If you have any information, call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.