Canaan returns to Murray for basketball camp

(Murray, Ky.) -- Houston Rockets guard and former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan attended Steve Prohm's basketball camp in Murray in Wednesday, and talked about his performance at this month's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

"It was a good experience," Canaan said. "We were out there for what felt like forever, got a chance to play in summer league. I was injured last year, didn't really get a chance to experience that and got a chance to this year and had a blast out there, made it to the championship game. It was a great opportunity for me just to play, be with the coaches for a while and actually show them what I can bring to the table."

Canaan averaged a team high 17 points per game along with 3.3 assists during the Rockets Summer League schedule.

He'll change numbers for his sophomore campaign--switching from number 1 to 0. Canaan wore number 3 for the Racers in college.