Missouri 'Right to Farm' debate not over - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri 'Right to Farm' debate not over

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Missouri voters gave the go head for "right to farm" or constitutional amendment No. 1 is right for the state on Tuesday, August 5.

The measure voters saw read as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to ensure that the right of Missouri citizens to engage in agricultural production and ranching practices shall not be infringed?

The potential costs or savings to governmental entities are unknown, but likely limited unless the resolution leads to increased litigation costs and/or the loss of federal funding."

The measure asked voters to decide if farmers and ranchers have the right to continue farming and producing food for others.

If you voted yes, it meant you want to amend the constitution to guarantee Missourians the right to work their land and raise their cattle.

If you voted no, you're saying you want to keep things the way it is.

The ballot measure was a heavily debated issue.

Supporters of the amendment say it would protect them from government regulation that limits what they have been doing for years.

"I've raised beef cattle probably for the last 40 years. So I've had all the hands on experience and I really don't need someone telling me how to raise cattle," cattleman Terry Miller said.

Other groups, like Missouri's Food For America say this amendment will keep local governments from stopping foreign companies from polluting and contaminating the land.

If passed, this measure is expected to have no impact on taxes.

Even after Missourians voted on this measure, a lot of people said they still aren't quite sure what it all means. 

It seems like it could be self explanatory ... right to farm. But the meaning behind those three simple words, isn't so simple.

"It's going to take some time to see what it really means," said Laura Hatcher.

Hatcher is a new professor at Southeast Missouri State and specializes in agriculture policy. She said the wording on Amendment 1 is vague.

For example, it will protect the right of farmers and ranchers to engage in farming and ranching practices.

What exactly are those practices, and who exactly qualifies as a farmer and rancher?

That's where Hatcher said this debate may end up in a Missouri courtroom.

"Just need to watch what the courts do with that as the courts decide what that really means," said Hatcher. 

For instance, if a city ordinance says you can't have chickens in your backyard but you want to have chickens, and claim it's is part of your right to farm.

Hatcher said it will be up to a judge to decide if you're technically a farmer to deserve those rights.

"If I was a Missouri state judge right now, I'd be thinking please not me," said Hatcher.

And Hatcher said it's important to remember this amendment won't overrule the authority local governments already have under state law.

A lot of local farmers told us they worry about EPA regulations affecting their business, so they voted to pass the amendment.

But as Hatcher said, in most cases, people will still have to follow federal rules.

"The state amendment is not going to do a whole lot if it's a federal regulation," said Hatcher.

Hatcher said a recount is inevitable.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly