Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 8

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to create a 'Veterans Lottery Ticket' and to use the revenue from the sale of these tickets for projects and services related to veterans?



The annual cost or savings to state and local governmental entities is unknown, but likely minimal. If sales of a veterans lottery ticket game decrease existing lottery ticket sales, the profits of which fund education, there could be a small annual shift in funding from education to veterans' programs."



Missouri residents headed to the polls for the primary election will have a chance to vote on a new lottery ticket to benefit veterans.Historically, proceeds from the Missouri lottery have helped fund education; however, if it is passed, Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 8 could expand that.The ballot measure reads as follows:It's asking voters to decide if a new lottery ticket should be created to fund projects and services related to veterans.A "yes" vote would mean you want this type of lottery ticket to be developed.That would allot 25 cents of every dollar spent on the ticket to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

A "no" vote would not allow the creation of a new ticket.

reports the success of similar lottery tickets in other states has been hit or miss.Washington officials canceled the states veterans raffle back in 2012 because it did not raise any funds.Illinois started a veteran's scratch-off game in 2006. However, proceeds from the ticket have dropped to $800,000 in 2012, after bringing in nearly $2.4 million in 2008.Iowa created a veterans lottery in 2009. The state's funds have remained steady between $2 million and $3 million.If passed, this measure should not have any impact on taxes in Missouri.