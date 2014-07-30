Missing hikers in Pope Co. found

Eight missing hikers were found around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30.

According to Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits, a couple of them were dehydrated. An ambulance was on the scene.

They started their hike around 2:30 p.m. The group included one man, four women and three children, all from southern Illinois.

According to Sheriff Suits, the hikers were in the Shawnee National Forest.

Pope County Dispatch got a 911 transfer call from Saline County around 6 p.m.

The caller reported eight hikers were missing in the Bell Smith Springs or Burden Falls area of the Shawnee National Forest.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Sheriff Suits, one deputy, the Pope County Rural Fire Department and the Pope County Emergency Manager all responded to the area.

According to Sheriff Suits, a lot of hikers have gotten lost in his county this year.

He said even experienced hikers get away from the trail and get lost. He said cell service is low.



