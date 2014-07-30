Hikers missing at Shawnee National Forest - Voters to decide where proceeds from MO lottery should go

Emergency crews are searching for eight lost hikers, including three children, in the Shawnee National Forest.

Voters will soon decide if the proceeds from the sale of Missouri's lottery tickets should go to more than just education.

Good evening,

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said emergency crews are searching for eight lost hikers in the Shawnee National Forest. The group consists of five adults and three children. There are no reports of any injuries.



In Carbondale, Illinois city leaders want to use green energy to help produce green energy. The problem is that pollution from the past is coming back to haunt the new location. Todd Tumminia was at a meeting tonight about this issue. He'll have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The Missouri primary election is just around the corner. Coming up on Heartland News at 10, Nichole Cartmell will have more Amendment 8. Voters will decide if the proceeds from the sale of Missouri's lottery tickets should be expanded. Currently, it's spent on education.



Deputies are searching for a missing southern Illinois man hasn’t been seen in days. A report was taken by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office early on Wednesday morning.

It’s a decision many school districts have faced in the last few years: When should taxpayers buy a new school building? Next week, Campbell voters will decide on a 5 million dollar no tax increase bond issue that would fund a new elementary school.

Blue skies, white sandy beaches and ice cold…SHARK?! Residents from Jackson, Missouri got a little more excitement than they bargained for on Tuesday when a 6.5 foot hammerhead shark decided to crash their Navarre Beach, Florida vacation.

A piece of flying history touched down in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. The Wings of Freedom tour includes several bombers and fighters from the World War II-era.

In national news, the House overwhelmingly approved a landmark bill on Wednesday to help veterans avoid long waits for health care that have plagued the Veterans Affairs Department for years.

Israeli strikes hit a crowded shopping area in Gaza City on Wednesday, hours after tank shells tore through the walls of a U.N. school crowded with war refugees in the deadliest of a series of air and artillery attacks that pushed the Palestinian death toll above 1,360 in more than three weeks of fighting.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS