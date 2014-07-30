Quinn signs epinephrine law for Illinois schools

CHICAGO (AP) - A new bill signed into Illinois law says trained personnel at schools statewide will be able to administer injectable epinephrine for those appearing to have strong allergic reactions.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation Wednesday that'll allow trained school officials to administer so-called EpiPens if a person is believed to be having an anaphylactic reaction.

The law takes effect Friday.

The bill will allow those who've had training - including school personnel and volunteers - to give the injections.

Previously, only school nurses could do so.

Quinn says it'll enhance safety at schools.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan backed the plan. She says Illinois State Board of Education officials will draft rules on the training

The bill is HB5892.

Online: www.ilga.gov

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.