Quinn signs epinephrine law for Illinois schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Quinn signs epinephrine law for Illinois schools

CHICAGO (AP) - A new bill signed into Illinois law says trained personnel at schools statewide will be able to administer injectable epinephrine for those appearing to have strong allergic reactions.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation Wednesday that'll allow trained school officials to administer so-called EpiPens if a person is believed to be having an anaphylactic reaction. 

The law takes effect Friday.

The bill will allow those who've had training - including school personnel and volunteers - to give the injections. 

Previously, only school nurses could do so.

Quinn says it'll enhance safety at schools.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan backed the plan. She says Illinois State Board of Education officials will draft rules on the training

The bill is HB5892.

Online: www.ilga.gov

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   
Powered by Frankly