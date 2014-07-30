Jackson family gets up close and personal with shark while on vacation

Blue skies, white sandy beaches, and ice cold...IS THAT A SHARK?!?!Jackson, Missouri residents Eric and Brandon Brazel got a little more excitement than they bargained for on Tuesday when a 6 ½ foot hammerhead shark decided to crash their Navarre Beach, Florida vacation.Here’s what Brandon had to say on Facebook:“See those bubbles near the bottom of the picture? This is where the shoreline and our chairs were set up for the day as this hammerhead shark came in for a visit.The video used in this news clip was taken by Erin as we watched this crazy ...drama unfold before our very eyes!!! Not to mention that, minus the lady rescued, Eric and Caroline were among the last to get out of the ocean as the shark approached! Happy to report an uneventful ending but- WOW- what an unnerving morning!!”