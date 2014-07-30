Miner man arrested after he says he fired shotgun to break up fight

A man from Miner, Missouri has been arrested after police responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired.



Robert A. Kolwyck, 40, was charged with assault third degree, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first degree property damage.



According to the Miner Police Department, they were called to AA Highway for a reported fight that involved a shotgun being fired in the air and at a vehicle. They say the radiator of the vehicle was shot and damaged.



They say there was physical fight in the front yard of the home involving Kolwyck's adult son.



Kolwyck claimed that he was trying to break up the fight when he fired the shotgun in the air. He then shot the radiator, damaging the vehicle.



The vehicle and other parties involved left the home and were found by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in Sikeston, Mo.



Kolwyck's bond was set at $10,000. He is at the Miner Police Department.



