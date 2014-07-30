Wings of Freedom tour touches down in Paducah

A piece of flying history touched down in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.



The Wings of Freedom tour includes several bombers and fighters from the World War II-era.



History buffs were allowed to explore the aircraft and flights were also available.



The tour's goal is to pay tribute to the crews who maintained, flew and built the tools that won WWII.



If you want to see the aircraft, you can stop by the Barkley Regional Airport, but if you want to buy a chance to fly in one of them, you should call ahead and make an appointment.



