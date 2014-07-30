Sports store, Boys and Girls Club team up to help students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports store, Boys and Girls Club team up to help students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Students recently got a $100 gift certificate recently.

Academy Sports and the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Girardeau, Missouri teamed up to help 30 students get back-to-school necessities.

"This is an annual event that Academy Sports and Outdoors does," said Clint Walker with Academy. "This is our second annual event. We've partnered with the Girls and Boys Club to give deserving kids the chance to shop for back to school."

"When we told them it was for school supplies and school essentials, that was okay with them," said Vicki Lawson with the Boys and Girls Club. "Shoes, they all wanted shoes. The shoe department is very crowded right now because they all had to get shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes. Whatever they can get. With the dress codes at the schools, it helps them out a lot."

Wednesday's event was one of 60 similar events being held at Academy stores around the country.

