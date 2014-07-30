Lawmaker says VA Bill contains funds for Cape Girardeau clinic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmaker says VA Bill contains funds for Cape Girardeau clinic

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

A lawmaker says VA legislation passed on Wednesday contains expanded services for Cape Girardeau.

According to Rep. Jason Smith R-MO, funding for the expanded community-based outpatient clinic is included in the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014.

The nearly $17 billion emergency bill passed in House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Smith says he's supported the legislation to expand the current Cape Girardeau VA clinic and to make much needed reforms to the VA healthcare system.

The legislation is now headed to the Senate.

