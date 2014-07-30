Carbondale man sentenced for credit union robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man sentenced for credit union robbery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man from Carbondale, Illinois has been sentenced in connection with an SIU Credit Union robbery.

David E. White, 33, pleaded guilty to financial institution robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the robbery of the SIU Credit Union on February 3.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, White pleaded guilty and admitted on July 15 that he and Jonathon Whitehead, 29, also of Carbondale, drove to the SIU Credit Union, while Whitehead remained in the car.

After handing the teller a demand note, he was given more than $6,000. White then ran to a getaway vehicle occupied by Whitehead but abandoned it when Whitehead failed to drive.

A short time after the robbery, White was arrested by Carbondale police officers after they determined who owned the vehicle.

The robbery was videotaped by security cameras at the credit union.

According to Carr, the 12-year sentence is a day for day sentence, meaning White will get one day off of his sentence for each day he serves, and he will receive credit for 163 days for time already served. Upon his release from the Department of Corrections, he will serve a two-year mandatory supervised release term. His codefendant, Jonathon Whitehead, was sentenced on April 23 to 78 months in prison.

The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

