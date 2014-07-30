Convicted felon to serve time after police find gun

A convicted felon will serve time after police found a gun in his apartment.

According to the state's attorney, Allen L. Howard, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He will serve time on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Howard been previously convicted of a felony in the State of Arkansas and was a suspect in a domestic battery incident in Carbondale.

When officers placed him under arrest for the domestic battery, the defendant requested that the officers place some of his personal clothing in his apartment.

The police saw a handgun on the floor of his apartment after searching for clothing. Howard admitted that it was his.

This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department.

