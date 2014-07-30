Two car crash sends four to the hospital

Several people were taken to the hospital following a two car crash Tuesday evening.

911 calls came in about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday evening. This was located at the intersection of New Illinois Highway 13 and the Carrier Mills Road.

Bradford T. Cope, 37, of Harrisburg was driving eastbound in a Acura, when a Pontiac Van, driven by Natashia M. Ortiz, 36, of Carrier Mills, failed to stop at the intersection.

Ortiz’s vehicle hit Cope’s vehicle. Both Cope and Ortiz were taken to Harrisburg Medical Center, along with two passengers in Ortiz’s vehicle, by Saline County EMS.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Ortiz was cited for failure to yield. Carrier Mills Police Department and Winters Towing of Harrisburg assisted with the accident scene.

