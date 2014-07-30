3 taken into custody after Carbondale armed robbery

Three people are in custody in connection to a Carbondale armed robbery.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Carbondale officers got a report of an armed robbery in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Officers say victim was approached by someone who demanded his items while brandishing a handgun.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Timothy T. Thomas.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thomas was taken into custody by Carbondale police officers in the area of North Robert A. Stalls and East Chestnut Street.

Thomas was charged with armed robbery and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Two others at the scene of the original incident, Phillip D. Howard and Sharika P. Smith, were both arrested booked into jail on active arrest warrants from Alexander County.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

