Former health network CEO sentenced to prison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former health network CEO sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The former CEO of a health network has been sentenced to prison for submitting false documents.

Cheryl Ann White was sentenced to 33 months in prison for conspiring to create and submit numerous false documents to federal agencies from 2004 to 2013.

White, 56, of New Madrid, pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of conspiracy to submit false documents. She was sentenced before United States District Judge Carol E. Jackson, in St. Louis.

White was the CEO Southeast Missouri Health Network and a non-voting member of the board of directors until December 2013.

She prepared applications for operational and construction grants to be submitted to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

White admitted that SEMO submitted annual grant reports, which contained false information.

She also admitted to using funds to buy items, gifts and used money for home improvements.

The case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations, and the Office of Audit of the U.S. Health and Human Services and the FBI.

According to court documents, Southeast Missouri Health Network provides health services in six counties in southeast Missouri.

