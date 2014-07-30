KY fugitive leads officers on more than two hour chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY fugitive leads officers on more than two hour chase

Dustin McReynolds (Source: Graves County SO) Dustin McReynolds (Source: Graves County SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that after foot chase lasting more than two hours, a fugitive was caught.

Around 8:30 p.m., a drug unit deputy saw Dustin McReynolds, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky, walking on West Broadway around 18th Street.

The detective knew that McReynolds was a fugitive from Graves County, and that there was at least one warrant for his arrest.

As the detective pulled up beside McReynolds and told him, he was being arrested, McReynolds then ran behind a house into a thicket along a fence.

Several other officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the area. A total of 15 officers and two K9 units were involved in trying to find the fugitive.

McReynolds led police down North 18th Street and to the Mayfield Golf and Country Club.

K9 Units from the Sheriff’s Office and MPD joined in on the chase. McReynolds left the golf course in the Links Subdivision, crossed over KY 121, and ran onto the property of the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Hospital.

At that time, the Hospital was put on lockdown along with all personnel inside the Graves County School System that were at work.

McReynolds was able to secure a ride to his home just east of Mayfield off KY 1710.

As officers arrived in the area, McReynolds fled on foot again to a nearby house. McReynolds was apprehended there around 11 a.m.

McReynolds was booked into the Graves County Jail and was served the outstanding warrants of failure to appear and bail jumping 2nd degree. He was also charged with fleeing and evading police.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly