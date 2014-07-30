KY fugitive leads officers on more than two hour chase

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that after foot chase lasting more than two hours, a fugitive was caught.

Around 8:30 p.m., a drug unit deputy saw Dustin McReynolds, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky, walking on West Broadway around 18th Street.

The detective knew that McReynolds was a fugitive from Graves County, and that there was at least one warrant for his arrest.

As the detective pulled up beside McReynolds and told him, he was being arrested, McReynolds then ran behind a house into a thicket along a fence.

Several other officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the area. A total of 15 officers and two K9 units were involved in trying to find the fugitive.

McReynolds led police down North 18th Street and to the Mayfield Golf and Country Club.

K9 Units from the Sheriff’s Office and MPD joined in on the chase. McReynolds left the golf course in the Links Subdivision, crossed over KY 121, and ran onto the property of the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Hospital.

At that time, the Hospital was put on lockdown along with all personnel inside the Graves County School System that were at work.

McReynolds was able to secure a ride to his home just east of Mayfield off KY 1710.

As officers arrived in the area, McReynolds fled on foot again to a nearby house. McReynolds was apprehended there around 11 a.m.

McReynolds was booked into the Graves County Jail and was served the outstanding warrants of failure to appear and bail jumping 2nd degree. He was also charged with fleeing and evading police.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.