Authorities find missing Massac County man dead

Stacy Higgins (Source: Massac County SO)
K-9 searching around the home. (Source: Mollie Lair/KFVS)
Crews searching around the home of Stacy Higgins. (Source: Mollie Lair/KFVS)
(Source: Mollie Lair/KFVS)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The search for a missing Illinois man has ended. Authorities say the man was found dead.

No foul play is suspected.

The case is still under investigation, according to Sheriff Ted Holder.

A report was taken by the Massac County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning.

Family members reported 45-year-old Stacy L. Higgins missing. He was from the Reipe Ridge area.

Officers say Higgins hadn't been heard from since Sunday, July 27.

Deputies found the man's vehicle, a white Chevy Equinox, and cell phone at his home. They say the door to his home was unlocked.

They say nothing appeared to be stolen.

It is unknown what Higgins was wearing when he disappeared on July 27. He did not have a medical condition.

Illinois State Police had taken over the investigation.

Authorities were staged at the home of the missing man.

A dog team from Pulaski County assisted in the search. They were searching the woods surrounding the home.

Authorities were advising people to stay away from the area not to impact the dogs picking up on a scent.

