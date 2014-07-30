3 in custody in joint theft investigation

A joint investigation between the Massac County Illinois Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff's Office resulted in three people taken into custody.

This came after reports of large fuel tanks loaded with fuel being stolen from agriculture suppliers. Deputies say trailers were also taken.

Deputies say 34-year-old Dusty Baker, his brother 36-year-old Rusty Baker of Brookport, Illinois and 28-year-old Erica Neighbors of Pope County, Illinois were all charged with receiving stolen property.

They were all booked into the Mississippi County Jail.

Deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Brookport Police Department then all carried out search warrants in Brookport.

Deputies located a stolen Kubota tractor, firearms and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Stacey Drive in Brookport.

In the 600 block of West 5th St. in Brookport, crystal meth and a riding lawn mower that was stolen out of McCracken County was found.

A brand new Bush Hog Brand Bush Hog was found on the property. It is believed that the Bush Hog may be stolen from a business in the Bootheel.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone that has information about the Bush Hog to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Office.

Charges are being forwarded to the Massac County State's Attorney for charges.

More arrests are expected.

