3 in custody in joint theft investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 in custody in joint theft investigation

Dusty Baker (Source: Massac County SO) Dusty Baker (Source: Massac County SO)
Rusty Baker (Source: Massac County SO) Rusty Baker (Source: Massac County SO)
Ericka Neighbors (Source: Massac County SO) Ericka Neighbors (Source: Massac County SO)
Bush Hog (Source: Massac County SO) Bush Hog (Source: Massac County SO)
Bush Hog (Source: Massac County SO) Bush Hog (Source: Massac County SO)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A joint investigation between the Massac County Illinois Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff's Office resulted in three people taken into custody.

This came after reports of large fuel tanks loaded with fuel being stolen from agriculture suppliers. Deputies say trailers were also taken.

Deputies say 34-year-old Dusty Baker, his brother 36-year-old Rusty Baker of Brookport, Illinois and 28-year-old Erica Neighbors of Pope County, Illinois were all charged with receiving stolen property.

They were all booked into the Mississippi County Jail.

Deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Brookport Police Department then all carried out search warrants in Brookport.

Deputies located a stolen Kubota tractor, firearms and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Stacey Drive in Brookport.

In the 600 block of West 5th St. in Brookport, crystal meth and a riding lawn mower that was stolen out of McCracken County was found.

A brand new Bush Hog Brand Bush Hog was found on the property. It is believed that the Bush Hog may be stolen from a business in the Bootheel.

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone that has information about the Bush Hog to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Office.

Charges are being forwarded to the Massac County State's Attorney for charges.

More arrests are expected.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly