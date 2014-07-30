Carbondale man sentenced for role in burglary

A Carbondale man has been sentenced for his role in a robbery in May 2014.

Anthony E. Perry, 46, was sentenced to serve six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say Perry got into an unlocked truck in the 600 block of East Main at the Roll N' Up store and stole money on May 15, 2014.

Perry was identified by surveillance footage.

Police say they found Perry on June 7, 2014.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.