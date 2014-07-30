2 accused of burglary in Carbondale

Two men are facing charges in connection to a burglary at a Carbondale home.

On Sunday, Carbondale officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of a burglary.

An investigation showed someone went into the unlocked home residence and took items between 8:30 p.m. and 10:05 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, Nicholas C. Cuprisin, 21, and Andrew D. McIntyre, 34, were later taken into custody in connection to the incident.

They were both charged with residential burglary and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Cuprisin bonded out of jail.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

