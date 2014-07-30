Woman faces DUI, drug charges after traffic stop in Graves County

A Mayfield woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night in Graves County.



Dana Gilbert, 48, was pulled over by a deputy who says Gilbert appeared to be under the influence.



She failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to the sheriff's department.



Gilbert also admitted to having a container of methamphetamine in her bra which she gave to the deputy.



She was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with improper turning, failure to notify DOT of an address change, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

