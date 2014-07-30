School condemned, some Meridian students will attend class in mo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School condemned, some Meridian students will attend class in modular buildings

MOUNDS, IL (KFVS) -

Less than three weeks from the first day of school, the Meridian High School parking lot looks more like a construction site. Crews are working to set up five mobile offices before the start of the school year.

Meridian Elementary School students will start the new school year, and spend the next two years in modular classrooms.

Meridian Elementary School was condemned after cleaning crews discovered toxic mold last summer.

That created a space crunch for the Meridian School District. All students went to class in the high school on a split schedule. Pre-K to second graders and seventh through twelfth grades went to school from 7 a.m. to noon. Third through sixth grade took over the school from noon until 5 p.m.

“It was very hectic,” said Meridian School superintendent David Rademacher. “Teachers, staff, community and students all endured a lot because of that.”

The new modular classrooms will allow the district to return its schedule to a normal school day. Elementary school students will attend class in the mobile classrooms until a new school is constructed.

“They’re all very excited to be able to have a regular school day and have their own place now,” said Rademacher.

Meridian received a 75 percent grant from the state to construct a new elementary school. Rademacher says the district will pay the remaining 25 percent.

“We’re hoping to build an addition behind our current high school, so hopefully we’ll be in the modulars for two years and then move into the new modulars,” said Rademacher.

In the meantime, crews are working to install plumbing, electric, fire alarms, intercoms, and internet into the mobile classrooms before the first day of school, August 18.

