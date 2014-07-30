Serial bank robber gets 20 years in federal prison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Serial bank robber gets 20 years in federal prison

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - An unemployed Washington state restaurant worker has been sentenced to two decades in federal prison for robbing banks in Illinois and two other states.

Forty-nine-year-old Carl Frederick Kieffer of Spokane, Washington, pleaded guilty in May in East St. Louis to charges linked to holdups weeks apart last year in O'Fallon, Illinois, Michigan's Charlotte and in Lusk, Wyoming. He was arrested shortly after making off with $3,300 from an O'Fallon bank.

Kieffer also was suspected of bank holdups last year in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Ohio's Tipp City and Bolivar, and Illinois' Farmersville. Investigators say he confessed to many of those, though he was never charged.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. Reagan noted that Kieffer has spent 30 of his 49 years behind bars.

