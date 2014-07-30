Viral selfie dress displayed by store owner, arrested woman spea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Viral selfie dress displayed by store owner, arrested woman speaks out

Selfie that led police to find Saxton. (Source:Allison Twaits, KFVS) Selfie that led police to find Saxton. (Source:Allison Twaits, KFVS)
Dress that was stolen is now placed in Mortie's Boutique window. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Dress that was stolen is now placed in Mortie's Boutique window. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Kert Williams stands next to "selfie dress." (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Kert Williams stands next to "selfie dress." (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A neon pink and green leopard print dress being displayed at a West Frankfort, Illinois storefront was recently at the center of a viral post.

Danielle Saxton, a 27-year-old woman from West Frankfort, was arrested for stealing a dress from Mortie's Boutique on July 18. Police were alerted after Saxton posted a selfie to Facebook of herself in the dress.

The dress has since been returned to the store and now co-owner of Mortie's Boutique, Kert Williams, says he's trying to "make light" of a serious incident.

A sign over the dress reads "# selfie" and "@Mortie's Boutique." Williams says he wants this incident to be a deterrent for future criminals.

"Whenever they think we don’t have the camera’s to catch them or they won’t get in no trouble for it," Williams said, "I mean we won’t get you in trouble, we’ll just embarrass you.”

The story about the dress has gone viral and has made national headlines.

Saxton admitted to Heartland News that she stole the dress.

Saxton says she doesn't want to make excuses, but wants the attention to go away.

“I do feel bad and feel shameful for what I have done," Saxton said.  "But, I don’t think that it’s right for them... [to] come up here and do selfies in the dress.”

Saxton was arrested on July 18 and charged for retail theft of less than $300.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.




