2 arrested after complaint of synthetic marijuana in Paducah correctional center

Two men were arrested and charged after Kentucky State Police received a complaint from Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah that synthetic marijuana had been found.



Ronnie Daniels was charged with promoting contraband first degree and trafficking a synthetic drug first offense.



Terry Ziewig was charged with promoting contraband first degree and possession of a synthetic drug.



They were both lodged at the McCracken County Jail.



The investigation is ongoing.



