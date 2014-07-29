Coaches, trainers talk concussion settlement - U.S. Surgeon Gene - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Coaches, trainers talk concussion settlement - U.S. Surgeon General warns against tanning beds

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A settlement has been reached three years after former athletes filed the first of several concussion lawsuits. Hear from some coaches and trainers on the settlement, tonight. A settlement has been reached three years after former athletes filed the first of several concussion lawsuits. Hear from some coaches and trainers on the settlement, tonight.
Remember the woman accused of stealing a dress and was arrested after posting a seflie of herself in the dress on Facebook? Hear from her on Heartland News at 10. Remember the woman accused of stealing a dress and was arrested after posting a seflie of herself in the dress on Facebook? Hear from her on Heartland News at 10.
Southeast Missouri State University will be introducing their new drones for farm research. Southeast Missouri State University will be introducing their new drones for farm research.

Good evening,

Nearly three years after former athletes filed the first of several concussion lawsuits against the NCAA, a settlement has been reached. Todd Tumminia talked to SEMO Head Coach Tom Matukewicz today. He said with camp right around the corner, player safety is something he plans to emphasize. Watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for more on this story.

We've all been warned to wear sunblock and stay away from indoor tanning salons. Now, the U.S. Surgeon General is relaying the message. Nichole Cartmell spoke to doctors today and will have more on Heartland News.

Remember the woman accused of stealing a dress and getting herself arrested after posting a selfie on Facebook? Giacomo Luca talked to her today and she says two wrongs don't make a right. Hear more from her tonight on Heartland News at 10.

The City of Cairo has reached an agreement with a group out of Sikestom, Mo, to bring a medical cannabis growing center to Cairo, Ill. Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman said this could bring 30 or so jobs to the north side of Cairo that pay between $30,000-$50,000.

Mutual aid agreements are set up all over the Heartland. Kadee Brosseau talked to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien who said it's a system that needs updating in Scott County.

New technology meets age old industry as the Southeast Missouri State University Agriculture Department introduces its new drone. Nick Chabarria talked to Dr. Indi Braden, a professor at Southeast, who will full implement the drone during her fall semester classes.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure. If voters approve, the hourly wage would go to $10 per hour. Allison Twaits talked to some employees that make less than minimum wage what they think about the proposal. You can click here for more.

Today, July 29, was National Lipstick Day! A 2004 poll by research group Mintel found that 81 percent of Americans wear lipstick. Do you have a signature color?

In other news, the European Union has approved dramatically tougher economic sanctions on Tuesday against Russia. This follows a new round of U.S. penalties targeting key sectors of the Russian economy.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
