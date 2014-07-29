SIU Football team picked 5th in the Missouri Valley

Southern Illinois University has been picked to finish 5th in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll. Defending National Champion North Dakota State is picked 1st. (check out rankings below)

Saluki seniors MyCole Pruitt (tight end) and Thomas Kinney (placekicker) were named to the preseason All-Conference team.

Pruitt was a consensus All-American in 2013. He is SIU'S career leader in receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.

Kinney made 18 field goals last season. His 52-yard field goal against Western Illinois was the second-longest in the FCS in 2013.





2014 Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll

1. North Dakota State (24)

2. South Dakota State (8)

3. Northern Iowa (7)

4. Youngstown State

5. Southern Illinois

6. Illinois State

7. Missouri State

8. South Dakota

9. Western Illinois

10 Indiana State





