Fire district confusion - Minimum wage - NCAA settlement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire district confusion - Minimum wage - NCAA settlement

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A Scott County home was struck three times by lightning in a matter of seconds. The home is not part of a fire protection district. A Scott County home was struck three times by lightning in a matter of seconds. The home is not part of a fire protection district.
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum-wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure. Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum-wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure.
It's National Lipstick Day. Celebrate. It's National Lipstick Day. Celebrate.
Good afternoon to you.

Last week on Heartland News, we told you about some areas in Scott County that aren't covered by fire districts. Kadee Brosseau started looking into how those districts and mutual aid agreements are set up. She explains more on Heartland News at Five.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum-wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure. Illinois voters will decide if the minimum wage should be raised to $10 per hour for workers over the age of 18. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Six.

The NCAA reached a $70 million settlement with dozens of college athletes in a class action suit over head injuries.

Stop sunbathing and using indoor tanning beds, the acting U.S. surgeon general warned in a report released today that cites an alarming 200 percent jump in deadly melanoma cases since 1973.

A southern Indiana sheriff has been arrested in a prostitution investigation just weeks after a suburban Indianapolis sheriff resigned over his own relationship with a prostitute.

Proceeds from sales of Missouri Lottery tickets have gone exclusively toward education since 1992. A ballot measure next month would allow veterans to share in some of the take.

There is only one week until the Aug. 5 elections in Missouri. Five proposed amendments include "Right to Farm" to keep and bear arms. Check out what they mean.

Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation allowing voters to weigh in on whether Illinois millionaires should pay more income tax.

Android and iPhone users will need to download a new Facebook Messenger app if they want to chat with friends.

A 266-square-foot home is on the market for $379,000. What!?

Watch out for those gators! A man fishing in a small subdivision pond in suburban St. Louis might have expected to catch bass or crappie, but certainly not an alligator.

You've got to watch this! In a new viral video, a little girl is thrown into hysterics over the idea of her little brother growing up.

It's National Lipstick Day! Winston Churchill refused to ration lipstick during World War II because he felt it helped morale.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
chendrcks@kfvs12.com
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly