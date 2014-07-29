Fire district confusion - Minimum wage - NCAA settlement

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum-wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure.

A Scott County home was struck three times by lightning in a matter of seconds. The home is not part of a fire protection district.

Last week on Heartland News, we told you about some areas in Scott County that aren't covered by fire districts. Kadee Brosseau started looking into how those districts and mutual aid agreements are set up. She explains more on Heartland News at Five.



Illinois Governor Pat Quinn agreed on Sunday to briefly live on a minimum-wage salary as he rallies support for a November ballot measure. Illinois voters will decide if the minimum wage should be raised to $10 per hour for workers over the age of 18. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Six.



The NCAA reached a $70 million settlement with dozens of college athletes in a class action suit over head injuries.



Stop sunbathing and using indoor tanning beds, the acting U.S. surgeon general warned in a report released today that cites an alarming 200 percent jump in deadly melanoma cases since 1973.



A southern Indiana sheriff has been arrested in a prostitution investigation just weeks after a suburban Indianapolis sheriff resigned over his own relationship with a prostitute.



Proceeds from sales of Missouri Lottery tickets have gone exclusively toward education since 1992. A ballot measure next month would allow veterans to share in some of the take.

There is only one week until the Aug. 5 elections in Missouri. Five proposed amendments include "Right to Farm" to keep and bear arms. Check out what they mean.



Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation allowing voters to weigh in on whether Illinois millionaires should pay more income tax

Android and iPhone users will need to download a new Facebook Messenger app if they want to chat with friends.

A 266-square-foot home is on the market for $379,000. What!?

Watch out for those gators! A man fishing in a small subdivision pond in suburban St. Louis might have expected to catch bass or crappie, but certainly not an alligator

You've got to watch this! In a new viral video, a little girl is thrown into hysterics over the idea of her little brother growing up.