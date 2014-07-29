Heartland Sports scores from 7/28

Heartland Sports scores from Monday 7/28
Frontier League
Florence---3
Southern Illinois---4
Final 12 Innings
MLB
Chi Cubs---4
Colorado---1
St. Louis
San Diego
9:10 p.m. Tuesday
St. Louis will not have have a football team when the Alliance of American Football League kicks-off next February.
The Philadelphia Phillies got the win at home versus the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Wacha was pulled in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia grimacing after throwing a pitch.
The Blues will open up the newly named Enterprise Center for the 2018-19 season on Thursday, October 4 against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list because of lower back tightness.
