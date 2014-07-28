Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A measure on Missouri's primary ballot could make it so police need a warrant to search a person's text messages or emails.

The ballot measure reads as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended so that the people shall be secure in their electronic communications and data from unreasonable searches and seizures as they are now likewise secure in their persons, homes, papers and effects?

State and local governmental entities expect no significant costs or savings."

Essentially, it's asking voters to decide if things like your text messages and emails should be treated the same as their personal belongings or homes.

A "yes" vote would amend the Missouri Constitution to require police to have a warrant to access a person's electronic data.

It would also make it so information like conceal and carry licenses can't be sent to the federal government or other third parties.

A "no" vote would not change the way the current law is written.

The fourth amendment of the U.S. Constitution currently protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.

However, this amendment would make it so that electronic data and communications have the same protections from unreasonable searches and seizures as persons, papers, homes and effects.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes, nor do state and local governments expect any costs or savings from the bill.

