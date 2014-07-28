Sikeston man arrested for allegedly stealing gun, cell phone

A Sikeston man has been arrested for allegedly stealing.



Timothy R. Achter, 27, was charged with stealing a firearm and misdemeanor of stealing less than $500.



According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, on Sunday, July 27 around 7 p.m., a deputy responded to Rainbow Lake Road for a report of stealing. The victim reported the theft of a handgun and a cell phone.



After an investigation, the detective determined Achter was the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.



Sheriff Walter said the stolen cell phone was recovered by the deputy and investigators continue to follow leads on the stolen gun.



Anyone with information about the theft, especially the stolen gun, is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525 or leave a message on the Crime Tip line at 1-866-210-4322.



