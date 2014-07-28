Cost of moving New Madrid Co. prisoners to Pemiscot Co. - IL communities short on salt for upcoming winter

The mother of Pravin Varughese said she is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the man last seen with Pravin and the city of Carbondale.

This was the scene during a snow storm in 2013. Now, some Illinois communities will short on salt for the upcoming winter.

Good evening,

New Madrid County prisoners will now be housed in Pemiscot County. Todd Tumminia looked into the cost of this deal and will tell you about on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The Missouri primary election is just a little over a week away. This year there are five constitutional amendments that could be changed. Today, Nichole Cartmell will have more information on Amendment 9.



Several counties in southern Illinois have lost the bid to buy winter road salt from the state. this leaves them scrambling to buy winter preparation supplies from private vendors. Giacomo Luca will have more on this story coming up on Heartland News.



In March of 2013, Nordyne announced it would close its Poplar Bluff plant. Now that plan is being put into action, the company is closing one line at a time and employees are being forced to leave their positions. Kadee Brosseau had the story. You can click here for more.



When the head to school this fall, students and staff at SIU will see a lot of changes designed to keep them safe. Allison Twaits looked into the new program that teaches them what to do if they're the victim of or witness to a sexual assault.



An Eldorado, Illinois couple appeared in court on Monday, July 28. The two faced tampering with a motor vehicle charges and were separately charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The mother of a Southern Illinois University student found dead in February says her family will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the man who was last seen with Pravin Varughese the night he died. She says she also plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Carbondale.

Some Heartland veterans hope part of a $17 billion federal deal will make its way to southeast Missouri. Nick Chabarria looked into the deal that will help veterans avoid long waits for health care, hire more doctors and nurses to treat veterans and make it easier to fire executives at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



In national news, the National Weather Service reports an EF2 tornado hit a Boston suburb. The storm moved through the Boston area around 9 a.m. ET.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS