Sikeston man accused of stealing handgun, cell phone

A Sikeston man is accused of stealing a handgun and a cell phone.Timothy R. Achter, 27, of 61 Dolly Street, Sikeston has been charged with the class C felony of stealing a firearm, and the class A misdemeanor of stealing less than $500.On Sunday, July 27, around 7 p.m., a deputy responded to an address on Rainbow Lake Road for a stealing report. The victim reported a handgun and a cell phone had been stolen.Achter was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. The stolen cell phone was recovered and investigators continue to follow leads on the stolen firearm.Sheriff Walter asks that anyone who has information regarding this theft, and specifically the stolen firearm to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.Achter's bond was set at $2,500 cash only.